Resisting Arrest Or Standing For Rights part 3

By Terry "Change" Rucker
Sat May 31, 2014 9:28 AM
A year and a half after the original incident where I was arrested for resisting arrest the judge dismissed the case. I was going to go into a detailed description of how our justice system is hemorrhaging money and violating rights, how the entire incident imposed itself on my life and could have gotten me thrown in jail for a significant amount of time. However , I decided against such soap boxing and I'm keeping it simple.  Read the previous articles and this is the result; after appealing the first court it was dismissed and I won.  

