Resisting Arrest or Standing for Rights Pt. 2

This is a follow up to a previous article located athttp://terrychangerucker.newsvine.com/_news/2012/06/05/12056473-resisting-arrest-or-standing-for-rights I went to court today on the charges of "Resisting Arrest" and "Failure to Identify as a Witness". I utilized the United States Supreme Court cases I mentioned and the result was decent but not complete.

I knew today was coming and believed I was mentally ready for the give and take that is a court trial proceeding. I was on the docket for two o'clock, arrived early dressed in a blue neck-tie and sat up front in hopes the judge would notice and be impressed. The courtroom was in a small office building with the Missouri State flag gently blowing behind the empty bench where the Honorable Judge would be handing out sentences and dismissals. I was relaxed knowing I had righteousness behind me.

The courtroom began to fill up with citizens and in my mind I began to wonder if I would be able to get out of court in time to pick my girlfriend up from work at 3:30. The murmur of the room died down when the judge was sighted and the bailiff announced, "All rise" luckily for me it was fifteen til two and I figured I had a head start and things were going to go well this twelfth day of June. The judge began calling case after case. This is municiple court and there were easily seventy-five people in the courtroom waiting to hear their name called so they would be able to plea there case and have a part of their destiny determined by a man in a dress. No Proof of Insurance, Driving While Revoked, and Stealing were the most heard and everybody seemed to plea guilty.

The room slowly began to empty and the more empty the room became, the more butterflies that were produced in my stomach. I felt as though by the time he reached my name I would have a full blown panic attack. After about an hour of people being fined and a few dismissals the judge announced the end of the pleas and arraignments and all that was left were trials. He called for a ten minute recess and then the trials would begin; then he did a roll call for the docket and I, Terry Rucker, was at the top of the list. My stomach sank at the sound of my own name and I was so glad to have the recess because I needed a cigarette.

After I smoked a cigarette I returned to brightly lit room and my seat near the front. The judge returned without any announcement and explained during the trials where the defendants table was located, the prosecutor would go through his "bag of tricks" calling witnesses, providing pictures and bringing forth anything he can to present his case then the prosecutor would rest his case. After the prosecutor questions a witness the defendants would be allowed to cross examine the witness. The judge asked the prosecutor who they were going to start with and they decided to start with the second person named on the docket since the victim was present. An assault case. The defendant didn't have to say anything. The prosecutor was not able to overcome the burden of proof and the case was dismissed.

"Terry Rucker" rang out across the room bellowed from what seemed like the soul of the judge. I stood up shaking like a leaf in the wind feeling vulnerable and underprepared. I walked forward and tried to look as confident as possible and not sure if I pulled it off. I sat behind the defendants table and the prosecutor called the arresting officer as a witness, Officer Graham. The prosecutor basically had Officer Graham recount what had happen. I sat and listened intently for anything I could utilize to show the officers intent was nothing more than a trip of power. eight minutes went by and the prosecutor rested his case.

I stood up and began to approach the officer like they do in the movies and was directed by the judge to stand behind the podium. "Oops, sorry, Your Honor" not a good way to start. My stomach was doing back flips and every episode of Law and Order ran through my mind simultaneously, none of those were going to help now. I began to question Officer Graham with the intent of clearing up the Failure to Identify charge. I asked the officer if he believed simply because he is an officer of the law, did he believe the public had to comply with any request to produce identification?

"Yes."

I asked if he knew what the statute said and he didn't so I read the statute and asked what he believed I was a witness too. His response was the transaction between him the young lady. I asked if the transaction between her and the young lady was an illegal transaction? He said it was not.

Believing at that point I made my case for the failure to identify I commenced to question him regarding the resisting arrest. I asked why he was originally going to arrest me. He said he wasn't going to arrest me, only detain me, but I ran. I then asked if after I ran was faced with a taser did I comply with all directives. He admitted I did and that at that point I did not resist arrest. However, resisting arrest also includes detainment. I wasn't so sure about that so I had the judge read the statute and it did mention detainment. I commenced to point out that the officer had no reason to believe I had done anything criminal and had no reason to detain me. after twenty minutes of me questioning the officer the judge broke in and said he understood the point Iwas trying to make and there was no need to continue questioning the officer for another half-hour.

I was stunned. Had I won the case? Did the judge really see what I saw? Did I lose? Did it matter what I said? question after question ran through my head as I went back to my seat behind the defendants table. The judge began to rule on the case. "In regards to the failure to identify as a witness, I find the defendant did not witness a crime according to the statute and therefore, NOT GUILTY. In regards to the resisting arrest I believe the officer attempted to lawfully detain the defendant and the defendant did in fact resist arrest. I find the defendant GUILTY. Mr. Rucker I will assess a fine of $175 and you are eligible for a trial de novo. I would recommend you not pay the fine if you plan to appeal."

I left the courtroom relieved I didn't go to jail and it was 3:25 i was going to be late picking up my girlfriend but I she wouldn't be taking the bus. I stood outside the courtroom briefly with the Officer Graham and he complimented and congratulated me and said I could do so much good for the world. We shook hands and went our separate ways. It was a good day.

So I won, kinda. I will be appealing the ruling and keeping updates here on Newsvine.com