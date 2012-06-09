Newsvine

DreamCatcher

By Terry "Change" Rucker
Sat Jun 9, 2012 1:10 PM
     Trust that I'll be your dreamcatcher

     

    Put your life in the handsof a master

     

    Forever in your dreams at night

     

    Remind you everything is alright

     

    Laying down, eyes shut to the world

     

    Drifting on a cloud to a girl

     

    Her eyes soft as they rest  on mine

     

    Lost in this forever moment of time.

     

    The universe pushing us together

     

    we seem light as feathers

     

    Holding tight so not to fall

     

    Then the inevitable call

     

    One day my eyes will clear

     

    And release me from fear

     

    So open your mind

     

    Find the time

     

    and let me be your Dreamcatcher.

