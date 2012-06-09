Trust that I'll be your dreamcatcher
Put your life in the handsof a master
Forever in your dreams at night
Remind you everything is alright
Laying down, eyes shut to the world
Drifting on a cloud to a girl
Her eyes soft as they rest on mine
Lost in this forever moment of time.
The universe pushing us together
we seem light as feathers
Holding tight so not to fall
Then the inevitable call
One day my eyes will clear
And release me from fear
So open your mind
Find the time
and let me be your Dreamcatcher.