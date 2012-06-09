Trust that I'll be your dreamcatcher

Put your life in the handsof a master

Forever in your dreams at night

Remind you everything is alright

Laying down, eyes shut to the world

Drifting on a cloud to a girl

Her eyes soft as they rest on mine

Lost in this forever moment of time.

The universe pushing us together

we seem light as feathers

Holding tight so not to fall

Then the inevitable call

One day my eyes will clear

And release me from fear

So open your mind

Find the time

and let me be your Dreamcatcher.