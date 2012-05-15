11 States and Counting!!!! Ron Pauls Delegate Strategy

Ron Paul has said it from the beginning, "there's a little thing called delegates". He was right then and he's right now. The entire campaign was based on the idea, if he could get enough delegates to vote for him at the convention of the GOP then he could force the hand of the establishment into backing his campaign against the sitting president. He doesn't need the GOP to run but he will need a substantial backing to win and the way our political party is set up he needs them to win.

PICK YOUR MAN!!!!! Flip Flop or Consistence!!!!!!!!

The virtual two party system has been so established that money, which wins elections, is divided essentially between the Republicansand the Democrats. With the Republicans backing a candidate such Ron Paul there is a serious chance that Barack Obama would only sit for one term. Paul's supporters have taken the rules of the GOP and utilized them to the advantage of Ron Paul. The party rules basically state there are bound delegates, delegates that have to vote a reflection of the popular vote, and unbound delegates, delegates that can vote however they want. This is based on the states themselves. Down in Tampa things change. Keep in mind that these are party "rules" of an organization, NOT laws bound by any judicial system.

As the time moves ever closer the candidates begin to rack up delegates that go to Tampa to decide who the GOP will back in the general election against President Obama. The delegtes that are chosen to go have multiple choices of action. First there is the fact that they can abstain from the first round of voting causing Mitt Romney to lack the delegates needed to clinch the nomination of the GOP. In the second round of voting they can vote their conscience and vote for Congressman Paul. Another avenue is to attempt to just vote for Ron Paul from th gate. Their third avenue is to gain enough support from the GOP to have Paul's agenda pushed into fruition.

They don't want to piss off the Paul supporters because that will spell disaster for the GOP. The motivation and drive of these people is unprecedented as they have taken over key positions in the GOP across the United States.

Regardless of the polls and the votes, as we all learned in fifth grade, it's the delegate vote that matters. As of right now Ron Paul supporters have established themselves firmly by taking a majority of the delegate slots in 11 different states. Nevada, Maine, Iowa, Missouri, Washington, Louisiana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kentucky, Massachusettes, and Alaska. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6b57gthBCuw Not to mention the little Virgin Islands or the fact that 70% of the military supports this candidate.

Once again the time has come for the media to face the music and the establishment to make a choice. Can we continue to ignore Ron Paul? He is still in the running and people think Ron Paul has dropped out! Not only has he not dropped out he's winning the race that actually matters, delegates. It is my humble opionon after this years race the GOP will be examining their rules and changing them as a result of this election.

What if they don't nominate him? Well, that is the talk and the only thing I can tell thus far enough Democrats like his social policies and enough Republicans like his fiscal ideas that if he runs as a third party Republicans lose, PERIOD!! Keep in mind how powerful Barack Obama was in 2008. He still has the ability to drive a motivating force. Ron Paul can pull enough of Obama's support to win the election. Can flip flop master Mitt Romney? The anti-gay, let's go to war, police the world man of no backbone? Doubt it!!

