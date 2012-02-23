Ron Paul Wins the GOP Debate in Arizona

The Washington insider pariah Ron Paul did exactly what he always does, spoke the truth and entertained. He obviously isn't shy about telling it like it is. When he was questioned about why he was calling Santorum fake he responded with, "Because he's fake!" Then elaborated about how politicians will vote for a bill then try to run on the platform to repeal what they help initiate.

Ron Paul seemed to be getting a little fairer treatment but not like Romney and Santorum, Who battled back and forth throughout the entire debate. Jab after jab each of their arguements ended with each agreeing with the other. As Ron paul had mentioned there is no difference between Romney and Santorum. Newt Gingrich sat back and watched the dog and pony show unfold. Gingrich didn't really engage and it may be a sign that he is about to drop out of the race. After all he does his best when he is on the offensive and we say very little of that.

Another note worthy statement after the debate Anderson Cooper interviewed Ron Paul and Paul made it know that the actual delegate numbers has in second place and Romney in first. The polls don't reflect that but Cooper acknowleded that to be the facts. They won't be able to ignore him for too much longer. After Super Tuesday I prdict Newt Gingrich will drop out of the race and Ron Paul will sky rocket, not only in the polls but the delegate race as well.

The only question then becomes, how does he knock out Mitt Romney so there's no brokered convention? His best bet is to show Romney as the inconsistant flip-flop that he is. We all understrand that a man that doesn't stand for something, will fall for anything. Romney is the falling man. During the debate when the candidates were asked to discribe themselves in one word Ron Paul said "consistant" and his entire track record of 30 years validates such a statement. Newt Gingrich said, "Cheerful", that just goes to show he's not taking this seriously anymore. Santorum said, "Courage", I have no idea where that came from and his body language spoke throughout the night that he was feeling smug, not couragous. Then Romney, "Resolute", really? Anybody who has followed anything Romney related can tell you he flips more than flap-jacks. Resolute, he knows that is his weakest point and he needs to make up for that. Trying to make a defect look like a virtue is like putting a wedding dress on a pig.

With Mitt Romney in first, Ron Paul in second and Rick Santorum in Third Super Tuesday will be the closest ever. People who don't want Romney try to find reasons to want Santorum, but they're so much alike that it won't matter because their agendas are so similar. Ron Paul is filled with logic, passion, and reason. Plus, let's bring our troops home!