Ron Paul IS Winning The Real Election Wake Up

As Ron Paul keeps moving forward with his covert operation to take over the United States, his followers are in on a true revolution.

According to Ron Paul's senior campaign advisor Ron Paul is winning this race. How, you may asked since he hasn't won any states and not a single news station is admitting such an absurd notion? It boils down to the process of delegate determination.

As we all are very much aware the vote that matters is the delegate vote. ANYBODY can become a delegate. What happens is the caucuses are held to determine who the people want, then that information is taken up from the city to the county to the state etc.

The deal is the delegates are not legally bound to voice the people's choice. If Ron Paul supporters step into those positions then even if Mitt Romney won the state with 100% of the vote if the delegates that are chosen are really supporters of Ron Paul that state just voted for Ron Paul. Make sense? With that being said Mitt Romney may appear to have over 100 delegates but who are these delegates going to vote for?

The Ron Paul Revolution are a determined group who understand the way this process works. Everybody votes and then they adjorn. Well, there's a part two. The second part is the picking of the delegates. Ron Paul's supporters are at the delegation selections in massive numbers increasing the chance that a Ron Paul Supporter become a delegate. The Republican National Commitee requires a delegate majority of 1,144 delegates. Try to imagine that in four counties in Colorado were able to fill 20 of 20 delegate seats with Ron Paul supporters. Even though in each of those counties Paul came in either second or third. Doesn't matter though because the delegates are Paul supporters so the all 20 of those delegate votes will go to Ron Paul.

How can he get away with this? Easy, his supporters are informed intelligent people who understand the way the system works. With him having such a large grass-roots following they are able to organize and inform. Go to your local meetup.com and search for Ron Paul and you'll see how they're pulling this off. Oh and YES they're pulling this off!! Only problem though is it's difficult to get a full count on the delegates. I'm looking for a place to have county caucus leaders provide some idea of where the count is for there county. It's only kind of a covert operation. Ron Paul mentions several times that "he's not worried because of a little thing called delegates". This is exactly why!!!! If you know what the Ron Paul Delegate count is in your county, city, or state post it here.