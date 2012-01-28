The Future Of Our Country And We Ignore This Ron Paul Guy!

I have taken the day to dive into this character Ron Paul. I remember sitting around and watching the 2008 campaign and seeing him get brushed aside, time and again. Every once in a while he would say something I felt note worthy and the media never brought it up. Like the good machine created productive citizen of society I am I moved on and disregarded him as well.

Today, I acted as a man of myself and discovered that Rep. Ron Paul is definitely a man that has a plan for this country. Lucky for him that planned was written for him by several gentlemen that are currently dead. You may have heard of some of them George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin just to name a few. The outline for Paul's plan is so simple that you wonder why anyone is running against him?

Worse than the fact that he is being ran against he is being ignored. Every poll I viewed today that discussed whether Ron Paul was being ignored by the media resulted in an overwhelming and resounding YES! How can you be second in any poll and then not even mentioned? Granted, Ron paul was taken as a joke in 2008, and even 1988 but as the old adage goes, "a lot of truth is said in jest". I hear and view nothing but consistency from constitutional rights to foreign policy being spouted from his lips.

Our world is moving progressively forward and sometimes it's best to do what needs t be done to maintain what you have before you lose it.

The Federal Reserve is a shadow government. How can the American people stand by and allow something so significant as our money supply fall into the hands of an entity that not even our Government can look into? Oh, the government needs to look after the Blue footed booby, but not after the very essence that makes America run, MONEY? Seriously? The federal reserve has stated that while it is within their guidelines to "loan" money to other countries, they have no plans to do so. Even if they DID loan money to another country like Israel or Greece we can't know about it for five years. By that time it's too late and whatever damage it's gonna do will have been done.

Like someone giving you HIV but not telling you for five years and the HIV turns into Full Blown AIDS. That is what the FED is and has been doing to US. It's a virus that is at the center of the American economic Crisis breaking us down from the inside. I mean the center of economics is money, right? The Fed prints the money, right? All that money is American tax money, Right? Shouldn't we see where it is, has been, and is going? We're talking trillions of dollars. As long as I have been following politics Texas Representative Ron Paul has made it a front issue and we should pay attention.

I don't see him dropping from the race anytime soon and I see him more relevant than Mike Huckabee was and WHEN the trend changes and the media can't ignore him he will win the republican primary in a landslide because he can hold up against whatever is thrown at him as the front runner, unlike Cain and that other guy from Texas who fell off faster than fat man who sat down too fast, when they became front runners. Slow and steady wins the race. From beginning to end he is the man to pay closest attention too since his ideas "seem" to be new but they are so simple. Take Care of Home First, PERIOD!

